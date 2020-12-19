Cricket | India dismissed for record low score of 36 in first Test against Australia

Adelaide

19 December 2020 11:26 IST

This is India’s lowest innings score in 88 years of Test cricket.

India slumped to their lowest innings score in 88 years of Test cricket when they were dismissed for 36 in the opening session of the third day of the day-night first Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The tourists resumed on 9-1 and added only 27 runs before Mohammed Shami retired hurt to end their second innings, leaving Australia requiring only 90 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Pacemen Josh Hazlewood (5-8) and Pat Cummins (4-21) did the damage at a ground once renowned for big scores to deal a heavy blow to India's hopes of repeating their maiden test series triumph in Australia two years ago.

Advertising

Advertising