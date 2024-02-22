CRICKET | Basil Thampi rediscovers his mojo with some incisive bowling

February 22, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

For the last two seasons, Basil Thampi had a long, forlorn look on his face. It was as though he was searching for someone, perhaps his long-time bowling partner Sandeep Warrier.

Thampi and Warrier had formed one of the potent new ball pairs in domestic cricket for some time. Thampi became half the bowler he was, after Warrier left for Tamil Nadu to further his career. As leader of the attack, Thampi struggled and failed to create an impact with the new ball for Kerala.

However, this season has seen an energetic Thampi bowling with fine rhythm and giving Kerala early breakthroughs on some flat wickets. The fast medium bowler finished as the second-highest wicket taker for Kerala with 24 wickets at an average of 24.20.

Thampi’s late burst gave Kerala a win against Bengal, and against Andhra his incisive spell with the old ball after tea nearly brought his team a victory. Thampi bowled long spells, which showed improved fitness levels, and came down hard on the batters.

This was one of the most productive seasons for Thampi, who took 14 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 11 wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has rediscovered his mojo and is enjoying bowling again.

“Yes, I enjoyed bowling with Warrier. We complimented each other and his absence did affect me initially and I struggled. The key to success this season has been my improved fitness,” said Thampi.

“During the off-season, I spent three months at the MRF Pace Academy and worked with coach Senthilnathan. The focus was on increasing my strength. I also changed the release point of my delivery. Earlier It was more of a side arm, but now I am bowling a lot straighter, and it is giving me results,’’ he said.

“Overall, I am happy with my performance. I found my rhythm after the first match against Uttar Pradesh and took a five-for against Assam. I bowled mostly when the wicket had eased out and was favouring the batters.

“I rate my spell against Mumbai as the best — I took two wickets in the opening over, including that of Ajinkya Rahane. It gave me a lot of satisfaction. I must also thank M.D. Nidheesh, N.P. Basil and Akhin Sathar for keeping up the pressure from the other end this season.

“As a team, we played well towards the end of the tournament. Luck wasn’t with us. If we had won the toss in Patna and Raipur, the outcome would have been different,’’ he concluded.