Cricket | Australia tops Test, T20 rankings

Australia has deposed India in the world Test rankings and Pakistan in the Twenty20 standings, the International Cricket Council said on Friday.

Just two points separate Australia (116), New Zealand (115) and India (114) in the Test standings, with cricketsuspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leads WTC table

India, which had held the No. 1 spot since October 2016, stays on top of the World Test Championship table.

In 2019, India claimed its first-ever Test series win in Australia, but Australia drew the Ashes 2-2 before blanking Pakistan and New Zealand at home to cap off a successful season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual update of the rankings eliminates results from the 2016-17 season when India won 12 and lost just one Test.

The system also gives more weight to matches played since May 2019 than those of the previous two years.

South Africa suffered the biggest fall of eight points, which sees it drop below Sri Lanka to sixth place. England is fourth.

In the ODI rankings, World champion England consolidated its No. 1 position, followed by India and New Zealand.

In the T20 chart, Australia ended Pakistan's 27-month stay at the top to reach the summit for the first time since rankings in the shortest format were introduced in 2011.

Pakistan is now fourth while England jumped to second and India to the third spot.