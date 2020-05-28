Cricket

Cricket Australia confirms India series as it announces summer schedule

Cricket Australia logo. Twitter/@cricketcomau

Cricket Australia logo. Twitter/@cricketcomau  

Cricket Australia announced its summer schedule, which will begin with the tour of Zimbabwe from August 9.

Ending weeks of speculation, Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed that India will make the trip Down Under starting October this year for an assignment comprising four Tests, ODIs as well as T20 Internationals.

Cricket Australia announced its summer schedule, which will begin with the tour of Zimbabwe from August 9.

India will tour the country for a T20 series, which will begin on October 11 at Brisbane followed by matches on October 14 and 17.

Virat Kohli’s men will then return for a four-Test series, beginning on December 3 at Brisbane, and it will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

“We know that circumstances or events beyond our control could mean that the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today, but we’ll be doing everything we can to get as much international cricket in as possible this summer,” Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia CEO, said in a statement.

“We will communicate any changes to the schedule if or when they are required,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 4:26:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/cricket-australia-confirms-india-series-as-it-announces-summer-schedule/article31694806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY