Cricket Australia confirms first women's series under COVID protocols

The women's cricket teams of Australia and New Zealand will make their return to the field for the first time since March in a condensed series in Brisbane in September, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.
The World Twenty20 champions Australia will play their trans-Tasman neighbours in three T20 internationals and three one-day matches over 12 days.
Also read: Staging T20 World Cup unrealistic amid COVID-19 pandemic: Cricket Australia Chairman
This week Cricket Australia said their cricket season was likely to be played in hubs and in a concentrated period of time to comply with strict coronavirus protocols.
New Zealand will arrive in Australia on Sept. 9 and undergo a 14-day isolation period.
Australian players from the states of New South Wales and Victoria will arrive in Brisbane on Sept. 6 and also enter isolation before joining the rest of the squad on Sept. 20.
The first T20 game is set to be played at Allan Border Field on Sept. 26, with further matches on Sept. 27 and 30 before one-day internationals on Oct. 3, Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.
The confirmation of the first set of fixtures might ease some pressure on CA, who faced a revolt from broadcasters this week unhappy at a lack of clarity and who have threatened to terminate their television contract.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath