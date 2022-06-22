Big Bash League to have IPL-style draft system to pick foreign players

PTI June 22, 2022 14:14 IST

Cricket Australian said that though the new draft is designed to attract the best available foreign players to the Big Bash League, the objective is to give BBL a more competitive edge in the international market

Sydney Thunder players during a Big Bash League match. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the introduction of an IPL-style draft system to pick overseas players in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League. With the BBL 12 scheduled to start in December, the draft is expected to take place in the next few months. According to the draft system, each team will have to pick a minimum of two and a maximum of three players. BBL teams will pick their international stars for BBL|12 in a brand new Draft!

The date of the Draft will be announced soon 👀 head to https://t.co/m11ahuhv5F to stay up to date!#BBL12Draft — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) June 22, 2022 The Australian cricket board said that though the draft is designed to attract the best available foreign players, the overall objective is to give BBL a more competitive edge in the international market, and also provide new opportunities to the teams taking part in the competition. Four categories The draft order will also be determined by a weighted lottery system with the three teams that missed the finals of the BBL 11 being entered first to determine the first three selections, CA further said. There will be four categories and players will be nominated in four rounds — Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze — with those in the Platinum Group set to be in the highest payment category.



