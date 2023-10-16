HamberMenu
Cricket, squash among 5 sports included in 2028 Los Angeles Olympic programme

The final choice of which sports are on the 2028 programme was voted today at the IOC session in Mumbai

October 16, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Five sports, including cricket and squash, were included in the 2028 Los Angeles Games on Monday after gaining the approval of the International Olympic Committee.

But the final choice of which sports are on the 2028 programme was voted today at the IOC session in Mumbai. Each host city, under IOC rules, can request the inclusion of several sports for their edition of the Games.

The LA Games proposal is for a six-team Twenty20 cricket tournament for men and women. T20 is a short format of the game.

The IOC hopes cricket’s inclusion will activate and engage a large, new Olympic audience, especially among Asian fans of the sport.

Cricket has been played in the Olympics only once before, in Paris in 1900, when England defeated France.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)

