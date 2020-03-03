Cricket Advisory Committee to shortlist candidates today

RAJKOT

03 March 2020 04:34 IST

The replacements for M.S.K. Prasad and Gagan Khoda will be top priority since the selection meeting for picking India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI will commence the process of appointing two selectors each in the senior and junior men’s panel at its meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The meeting has been delayed for reasons unknown, but the CAC, comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik, will finally sit down along with the BCCI office-bearers for the first time since their appointment on January 31. The deadline for applying for the posts ended on January 24.

The Hindu understands that the CAC would be asked to shortlist candidates to be interviewed for the four posts. The list (44 for seniors and 20-plus for juniors) would be pruned to “four or six” for the senior as well as the junior committee.

Advertising

Advertising

The replacements for M.S.K. Prasad and Gagan Khoda will be top priority since the selection meeting for picking India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting March 12, has to be convened soon.

According to a BCCI insider, the interviews are likely to be held on Thursday and Friday, and the new selectors will be appointed “before the weekend”.