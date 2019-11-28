Credit to Vasu and Prasanna, says Karthik

Tamil Nadu skipper Dinesh Karthik was quite pleased after guiding his side to the knockout stage of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Karthik, who returned to the hot seat after six years, was happy with the results so far. “It has been brilliant. A lot of credit goes to the coaches (D. Vasu and R. Prasanna) for making it easy for me. The players have been brilliant, from the way they have prepared and the attitude they have shown in pressure situations. This is the most satisfying thing because that is something we were focused on right from the start,” said the 34-year-old on Thursday.

On training with the wet ball, Karthik explained. “That’s something we had to keep in mind. It’s an experience both for the batsmen and bowlers. It was one of the things the coaches were keen on: to recreate the match-situation as much as possible.”

Mayank the trump card

Karnataka’s bowling coach Sreenath Aravind said the first semifinal could be a battle between his side’s batting and Haryana’s bowling. “Yes, their bowling attack is good, but we have a quality batting line-up. Devdutt (Padikkal) is the highest run-getter so far, and we have Manish Pandey, K.L. Rahul who are doing well. Mayank (Agarwal) is back and is our trump card. He has done well in the knockouts in the past for us and in the big games, they hold the key.”