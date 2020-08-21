Cricket

England vs Pakistan | Zak Crawley stands firm

Positive attitude: Zak Crawley in full flow.

Zak Crawley was on the verge of posting his first Test century as England reached tea on 184 for four on the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

Crawley was on a career-best 97 (165b, 11x4) and sharing an unbeaten 57-run partnership with Jos Buttler (24) after England lost captain Joe Root (29) and Ollie Pope (3) after lunch.

Root edged a beautiful delivery from paceman Naseem Shah that seamed away, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan taking a fine catch to his right.

Pope lasted a mere 15 balls before he was bowled by Yasir Shah, trying to play the legspinner off the back foot, leaving the host at 127 for four.

Early strike

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi removed Burns (6) for the third time this series in the fifth over of the day and Dom Sibley (22) was adjudged leg-before to Yasir after he missed the ball while skipping down the wicket.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was recalled by England in place of Sam Curran in the only change from the drawn second Test, while Pakistan went with an unchanged team.

