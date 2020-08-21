England vs Pakistan | Zak Crawley stands firm

Zak Crawley was on the verge of posting his first Test century as England reached tea on 184 for four on the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Friday.
Crawley was on a career-best 97 (165b, 11x4) and sharing an unbeaten 57-run partnership with Jos Buttler (24) after England lost captain Joe Root (29) and Ollie Pope (3) after lunch.
Root edged a beautiful delivery from paceman Naseem Shah that seamed away, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan taking a fine catch to his right.
Pope lasted a mere 15 balls before he was bowled by Yasir Shah, trying to play the legspinner off the back foot, leaving the host at 127 for four.
Early strike
Earlier, Shaheen Afridi removed Burns (6) for the third time this series in the fifth over of the day and Dom Sibley (22) was adjudged leg-before to Yasir after he missed the ball while skipping down the wicket.
Fast bowler Jofra Archer was recalled by England in place of Sam Curran in the only change from the drawn second Test, while Pakistan went with an unchanged team.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath