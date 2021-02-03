Crawley injures right wrist

CHENNAI

03 February 2021 23:03 IST

England opener Zak Crawley is a doubtful starter for the first Test beginning here on Friday.

A media release from the England camp on Wednesday said, “Zak Crawley did not train today during England’s practice session in Chennai. He slipped outside the dressing room yesterday [Tuesday] and has injured his right wrist.

“We are awaiting the results of the scans and will know more on Thursday ahead of our final practice,” the release added. Crawley played in both Tests in Sri Lanka, partnering Dom Sibley at the top of the order.

