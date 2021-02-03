Cricket

Crawley injures right wrist

England opener Zak Crawley is a doubtful starter for the first Test beginning here on Friday.

A media release from the England camp on Wednesday said, “Zak Crawley did not train today during England’s practice session in Chennai. He slipped outside the dressing room yesterday [Tuesday] and has injured his right wrist.

“We are awaiting the results of the scans and will know more on Thursday ahead of our final practice,” the release added. Crawley played in both Tests in Sri Lanka, partnering Dom Sibley at the top of the order.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 11:05:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/crawley-injures-right-wrist/article33743252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY