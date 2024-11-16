Craig McMillan: It’s always been a strength of New Zealand sides, men’s or women’s — everyone chips in

Not many had given New Zealand a chance of winning the Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE last month. Craig McMillan wasn’t one of them.

As the team’s assistant coach, the former New Zealand batter, who broke some records with his aggressive batting in his time, had faith in the White Ferns.

“It was a tough period for the White Ferns leading into the World Cup, but I always felt that we were a dark horse and we were going to surprise people,” says McMillan during an exclusive interview with The Hindu, at Ahmedabad, where New Zealand played India in a three-match ODI series, right after the World Cup triumph.

When the stars align

“We have worked hard over a period of time, and we know the improvements they’ve made over the last 12 months. Sometimes the stars align, but you still have to be good to make the most of those stars aligning.”

Amelia Kerr was the biggest star for New Zealand at the World Cup. The leg-spinning all-rounder, who is the youngest cricketer — male or female — to score a double hundred in ODIs, was the player of the final and the tournament.

She was the competition’s leading wicket-taker. “She bowled beautifully,” says McMillan, who played for New Zealand in 260 internationals across formats. “In the final, she stepped up when we needed her.”

Kerr was the top-scorer in the final, with a 38-ball 43. She then took three for 24 to lead New Zealand to a 32-run win over the team that seems destined to suffer heartbreak in every major match, for women or men — South Africa.

McMillan, however, is quick to add that everyone contributed. “It has always been a strength of New Zealand sides, whether men’s or women’s — everyone chips in,” he says. “Rosemary Mair did a great job with the ball, Lea Tahuhu, who has been around a long time, picked up key wickets.”

New Zealand’s fielding was also very good throughout the tournament. “That is so important in the T20 game,” he says. “We had only one bad game against the West Indies, but apart from that, against India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and then in the final against South Africa, we took our catches, and that was crucial.”

He points out that the win against India in New Zealand’s opening match was very important. “It was a very strong group, as Australia was also there,” he says. “And we knew that we probably had to win one of those first two games to actually be able to go through to the next stage. So we really targeted those games. Against India it was almost probably our best performance. It got us off to a great start. And momentum is really important in the World Cup.”

All-round expertise

As important, he feels, is the fact that the New Zealand women’s team had several all-rounders. Some of them, like skipper Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are, in fact, double internationals, in hockey and basketball respectively.

McMillan says playing multiple sports is something of a tradition back home and that helps, regardless of what sport one chooses as a career eventually. “I think it’s really important that not only females, but males too, play as many sports as they can,” he says. “I myself played a lot of football up until 18 and then I had to make a decision. I was a tough centre-back. I used to cut strikers down. But I just think you get multi-skilled players when they play other sports. That helps them when they come and have to make a decision at some stage.”

McMillan believes women’s cricket will grow further. “It will get stronger and stronger,” he says. “I think even in the last two or three years, you have seen the development, with the WPL and all that. Those franchises play a big part in terms of the development of the players. But we are just seeing some really talented females who are given the opportunity to show how good they are around the world. It is important that it not only grows in Australia, England and India, but in all the countries.”

While the women’s team was playing the ODI series at Ahmedabad, elsewhere in India the New Zealand men were making history, too, as they won the Test series, ending the host’s 12-year unbeaten home record. And New Zealand was winning a Test series in India for the first time — after the maiden tour way back in 1955-56.

“Obviously it was a great week for New Zealand cricket, winning the T20 World Cup for the women, and then the men securing the first-ever Test series in India,” says McMillan. “I watched the boys playing on television. To outplay India like that was great.”

Looking back at his own career, he says he loved playing for New Zealand. He scored 3,116 runs from 55 Tests and 4,707 runs from 197 ODIs.

He hit nine international hundreds, one of which came off 67 balls, in a 2007 ODI against Australia. It was a record for New Zealand at the time. In 2001, he had knocked off 26 runs off an over from Younis Khan in a Test against Pakistan at Hamilton. He had broken the world record with that effort.

Fond memories

“I feel very fortunate that I was able to play for New Zealand for over 10 years,” he says. “And we had a lot of good times. We had a good side through that period. We had some really good victories over those years. And, you know, we made the semifinals of World Cups, but couldn’t quite get over the line and get to a final. And then in 2015 and 2019, the New Zealand side took it to the next level.”

He recalls with pride New Zealand winning the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, beating India in the final at Nairobi by four wickets with just two balls to spare. “It was a tough match, but before that we had to beat Pakistan in the semifinal. It was a very strong Indian side, with men like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh. And it was tough to beat India in those conditions. So it was great to win our first trophy.”

The New Zealand women had to wait a while before they could celebrate their T20 World Cup win, though, as they had to fly to India from Dubai just a couple of days after the final. So didn’t the administrators back home expect New Zealand to play the final when they made the schedule to travel to India for an ODI series?

“I don’t know,” says McMillan. “You know, there’s a certain amount of one-day games for the ICC championship that you have to get through. And the women’s cricket calendar is also getting crowded these days.”

