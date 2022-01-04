Cricket

COVID-19 | Ranji Trophy put on hold

The Ranji Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. | File  

Ranji Trophy’s return is set to be delayed as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hierarchy has made up its mind to postpone the tournament due to the third wave of COVID-19.

“BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved and has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice. The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a media release on Tuesday.

Besides the Ranji Trophy, which was scheduled to begin on January 13, the BCCI has also postponed the C.K. Nayudu Trophy (under-25) (January 14) and the senior women’s T20 League (next month).

The Hindu understands that the BCCI office-bearers, after holding discussions on Tuesday, also decided to suspend the ongoing Cooch Behar (under-19) Trophy. It effectively means that domestic cricket has been indefinitely put on hold.

The BCCI hierarchy is hoping to start the Ranji by early next month should the Omicron wave subside by mid-month.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2022 12:01:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/covid-19-ranji-trophy-put-on-hold/article38119322.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY