COVID-19 outbreak in India’s squad at Ahmedabad

Three players, three support staff members found positive, series not in danger for now

At least six members of India’s squad — three players and three support staff members, including a coaching staff member — in Ahmedabad have been diagnosed COVID-19 positive ahead of Sunday’s first ODI versus the West Indies.

However, despite the scare, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) insiders insisted the series will “proceed as per schedule” with the selectors deputing replacements.

The Hindu understands that opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer’s tests returned positive. Also found positive during the second round of testing, as part of the squad’s mandatory three-day isolation period, was fielding coach T. Dilip along with the masseur and the local liaison manager.

All are stable

Multiple members, including those who have contracted the virus, confirmed to The Hindu that all the six individuals are stable.

With multiple cases having been confirmed, it was understood that yet another RT-PCR test woud be conducted by Thursday morning to determine whether India can go ahead with its first scheduled training session on the day.

A back-up bowler, as part of the net bowlers’ contingent, is understood to have been infected as well.

“The selectors are in constant touch with the team management and all the necessary replacements will be deputed. Anyway we have a large contingent including the reserves and net bowlers, so the question of the series being rescheduled does not arise,” said a BCCI official, preferring anonymity.

One week quarantine

With the positive individuals required to serve at least a week’s quarantine, Dhawan, Gaikwad and Shreyas are ruled out of the ODI series.

While Dhawan’s international role has been limited to ODIs, Shreyas was keen on making amends after a topsy-turvy ODI series in South Africa.

Gaikwad had suffered long COVID after arriving in UAE ahead of Indian Premier League’s 2020 edition. Since then, he has been scoring heaps of runs at every possible opportunity and had been hoping for his ODI debut in the series.