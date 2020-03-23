COVID-19 | Insurance cover for Cricket Association of Bengal cricketers

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has obtained COVID-19 insurance cover for cricketers and match officials in the state.

CAB Medical Committee chairman Pradip Dey and member Santanu Mitra had met representatives of SBI General Insurance (SBIGI) to ensure the cover.

In response, SBIGI wrote to CAB president Avishek Dalmiya confirming the policies.

“This is to assure you that all the group policies on behalf of your esteemed organization covering cricketers, umpires, scorers, etc, are being covered for COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

“We have instructed our third party administrators to report cases of COVID-19 and no claims should be rejected. We shall be reviewing each case by merit and any claim pertaining to COVID-19 will not be rejected.” Dalmiya said the well-being of cricketers and match officials would remain top priority for the CAB.

“Our insurance policies cover hospital expenses arising out of COVID-19 for over 3,200 individuals, including cricketers who are playing first and second division tournaments. It would also cover women players playing for Bengal and ex-cricketers who represented Bengal senior men’s team.

“There is no reason for them to panic. However, it is always advisable to take adequate preventive measures to stop spreading of the virus. Wishing our players and match officials safe times ahead,” said Dalmiya.

The CAB office, which was initially closed till March 21, has extended its closure period till March 27 following restrictions from the West Bengal Government.