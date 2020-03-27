Cricket

Coronavirus | We will talk about IPL later: Rohit Sharma

Let life get back to normal first, says the opening batsman.

Sport is of least priority in these troubled times, feels India batsman Rohit Sharma, who wants to talk about IPL only after normalcy returns.

Rohit, who has been out of action for last two months due to calf muscle injury was due for a comeback in the Indian Premier League, which has been postponed till April 15 but stands a good chance of getting cancelled if the prevailing situation continues.

“We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first,” Rohit said.

The opener was responding to questions during an Instagram chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Thanks to the lockdown, all the Indian metropolis are wearing a deserted look. I haven’t seen Bombay like this before. As cricketers, we don’t get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it,” said Rohit.

