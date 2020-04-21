Cricket

Coronavirus | Use of saliva in cricket may be banned

In the age of sanitisers and hand washes for saving oneself from COVID-19, the use of saliva on the ball carries dangers on multiple fronts.

The coronavirus pandemic has all but ensured that cricket will do away with one of its oldest practices — the use of saliva to polish the ball.

In the age of sanitisers and hand washes for saving oneself from COVID-19, the use of saliva on the ball carries dangers on multiple fronts.

It is learnt that the ICC and the various Boards are strongly contemplating banning the administration of saliva on the ball.

All that the fielders and the bowlers might be allowed to do would be to polish the ball on their trousers.

The banning of saliva will adversely impact reverse swing where one side of the sphere has to be kept shiny, and the other rough.

And teams will be apprehensive of ‘working’ on the ball as they normally do. The bowlers will find their job more challenging. Coronavirus could change the way we look at and play cricket.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 11:51:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/coronavirus-use-of-saliva-in-cricket-may-be-banned/article31400012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY