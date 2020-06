Coronavirus | Six Pakistan players, including Hafees, test negative; to join squad in England

Mohammad Hafeez caused quite a stir when he got himself tested at a private facility, which found him negative just a day after the first PCB test put him in the infected list. | Photo Credit: AP

Lahore

30 June 2020 13:49 IST

Following a first negative test on June 26, they were made to undergo a second test on June 29.

Six Pakistani cricketers, who were found to be COVID-19 positive ahead of the team’s departure for England last week, have now tested negative for the second time in three days making them eligible to join the squad in the UK.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have been found negative in the latest round of testing conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“The players were retested on Monday, June 29, following a first negative test on June 26 ,” the PCB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Of these, Hafeez caused quite a stir when he got himself tested at a private facility, which found him negative just a day after the first PCB test put him in the infected list.

In all, 10 Pakistani players were found coronavirus-positive before the team left for England on Saturday.

The PCB said six players “are now eligible to join the Pakistan men’s national cricket team in Worcestershire.”

“The PCB will now start making their travel arrangements and the departure details will be shared in due course,” the Board added.

Pakistan will take on England in a three-Test and three T20 International series in August.