Coronavirus | Pakistan, Zimbabwe squads get all clear after testing

Rawalpindi

27 October 2020 15:24 IST

Teams to start training today.

All 107 COVID-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limited-overs series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

The tests were conducted on Monday as part of the PCB’s COVID-19 protocols for the bilateral series.

All players, officials and staff have moved into a hub in a five-star hotel in Islamabad, the PCB said, and “are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble.”

Both teams will start training on Tuesday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which will host the three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.

The series begins with one-dayer on Friday. Lahore was originally scheduled to host the Twenty20 series but those matches were shifted because of expected smog next month.