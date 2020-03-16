Coronavirus | Kapil and Laxman advise caution

NEW DELHI

16 March 2020 22:57 IST

They ask players to exercise restraint as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

For Kapil Dev and V.V.S. Laxman, it is “time to spend time with family” and they also advocate caution and restraint even as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

With more and more sporting activities being cancelled or rescheduled, there is a rare lull among the players’ fraternity. “Yes, forced to stay indoors but we all have to understand the seriousness of the situation,” said Kapil, who is a compulsive outdoor person, ready to tee off at a golf course at the break of dawn.

“I know it would be a new experience for many of us to be confined to our homes, But this is the time to tend your injuries or just get rest, even if forced, to be prepared for the events ahead.

Advertising

Advertising

“You have to stay positive and remember that God is kind to us. Don’t we get to play ten months a year. So here is the time to be with the family and also be careful and responsible.

“The authorities are working to arrest the spread of this virus and we all have to avoid public places in the interest of everyone,” said Kapil, having curtailed his visits outside the house.

Gravity of the situation

For Laxman, it was “important” to understand the gravity of the situation. “We have to stop venturing out and have to be behave like responsible citizens. For sportsmen, it can help them get the rest they would have desired. We must stay as much time at home as possible.

“Please listen to the authorities. The more people follow the instructions the quicker the situation will come under control.

“Let us be responsible and disciplined.”