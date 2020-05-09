Cricket

Coronavirus | It’s like 2nd innings of Test match, says Kumble on fight against COVID-19

Former cricketer Anil Kumble. File

Former cricketer Anil Kumble. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Anil Kumble thanked all the health care workers and others who are going on with their work so that everyone else can stay safe at home.

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble compared the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic to the “second innings” of an intense Test match where people can’t afford to let their guard down.

The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc, claiming over 2,76,000 lives so far while infecting more than four million people.

Among other things, the unprecedented health crisis has also brought sport to a standstill, leading to cancellation and postponement of several events, including the Tokyo Olympics and European Football Championships and the Indian Premier League.

“If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we need to be in this together. It’s like a Test match. Cricket Test matches are of five days but this has been longer,” Kumble said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

“Cricket Test matches are only two innings each, but this can be even more. So don’t be complacent that we had a slender lead in the first innings because the second innings can be really rough.”

“We have to win this battle, it cannot be won just by a first-innings lead, we need to win this battle by registering an outright victory,” he added.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to enforce a national lockdown since March 24 with an aim to flatten the curve of the deadly disease that has led to more than 59,000 positive cases and close to 2,000 deaths in the country.

The former leg-spinner thanked all the health care workers and others who are going on with their work so that everyone else can stay safe at home.

“I take this opportunity to thank all the corona warriors, be it the doctors, nurses, the attenders, the sanitation workers, volunteers, the government workers, officers, police. All of you have been doing a great job,” Kumble said.

“They have been great, selfless. They are at risk taking care of patients, so hats off to them,” he added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 3:12:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/coronavirus-its-like-2nd-innings-of-test-match-says-kumble-on-fight-against-covid-19/article31542751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY