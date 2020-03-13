Cricket

Coronavirus | India-South Africa series called off due to COVID-19 threat

The first match between India and South Africa was washed out in Dharamsala

The South African team is expected to fly back

Mumbai The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa has been called off in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

The first match in Dharamsala was washed out and the remaining two matches in Lucknow and Eden gardens were to be played behind closed doors. But now the BCCI, following consultations with stakeholders, has decided to call off the series. The South African team is expected to fly back.

IPL called off

Earlier, the IPL 2020, scheduled to begin from March 29, has been suspended till April 15 to tackle the growing threat of the Coronavirus.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," said a press release.

