Coronavirus hits SA series | Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs behind closed doors

New Delhi

12 March 2020 19:40 IST

The matches are scheduled to be held in March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).

The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa are likely to be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The matches are scheduled to be held in March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).

The Sports Ministry has issued an advisory that in case it’s unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering.

Advertising

Advertising

“The BCCI is in receipt of the Sports Ministry’s advisory. Obviously, if we are advised to avoid large gatherings, we will have to abide by it,” a soruce from the BCCI told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to put ticket sales on hold, informed president Avishek Dalmiya, who also met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the State Secretariat in Kolkata to discuss the prevailing situation.

“I met our honourable Chief Minister at the Secretariat. We would like to adhere to the government directive that has been issued today and we are stopping all ticket sales with immediate effect. We will wait till further directive,” Mr. Dalmiya told PTI from Kolkata.

When asked if the matches would be played in empty stadiums, Mr. Dalmiya said, “I wouldn’t like to make any premature comment. As of now, we will stop ticket sales till further directive. That’s how it stands as of now.”

If the matches are held behind closed doors, then only TV crews, commentators and journalists would be allowed inside the stadium, apart from the players and the support staff.

The BCCI is starting with its closed-door policy with the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final being played in an empty stadium in Rajkot.