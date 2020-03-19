CricketKOLKATA 19 March 2020 00:40 IST
Coronavirus | Ganguly gets much-needed break
With the IPL postponed to April 15 and the BCCI office shut, board president Sourav Ganguly has got a welcome break from his busy schedule.
“Corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can’t remember when I did last,” Ganguly posted on Instagram.
BCCI employees have been told to work from home while there has been no headway about the fate of IPL even though a curtailed one looks imminent if the situation comes under control.
Ganguly himself had indicated that a shortened IPL is a possibility if things improve after April 15.
