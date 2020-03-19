Cricket

Coronavirus | Ganguly gets much-needed break

Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly.  

BCCI employees have been told to work from home

With the IPL postponed to April 15 and the BCCI office shut, board president Sourav Ganguly has got a welcome break from his busy schedule.

“Corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can’t remember when I did last,” Ganguly posted on Instagram.

BCCI employees have been told to work from home while there has been no headway about the fate of IPL even though a curtailed one looks imminent if the situation comes under control.

Ganguly himself had indicated that a shortened IPL is a possibility if things improve after April 15.

