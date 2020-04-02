Coronavirus: Gambhir vows to contribute 2 years’ salary to PM CARES Fund

Cricket

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said he has decided to contribute his two years’ salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES fund to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the country.

The BJP’s Lok Sabha member from East Delhi made the announcement on his Twitter page, urging people to come forward and donate generously.

“People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 years’ salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir had earlier pledged a month’s salary for the cause and also released ₹1 crore from his MPLAD fund.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to 50 deaths in the country as per official estimates with close to 2,000 people infected by the deadly virus, which has claimed over 40,000 lives worldwide.

