Coronavirus | CAB’s precautions for South Africa’s safe return

The Quinton de Kock-led South African team on Monday had checked into a city hotel near the airport as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) took all precautions for their safe return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After their three-match ODI series against India was called off due to the virus outbreak, the South African players and support staff stayed in Lucknow where the second match was slated to be held. They had the option to fly to Delhi, but preferred the ‘safest city’ Kolkata as the Eastern metropolis was yet to record a single positive case for COVID-19.

Medical team in place

“We have made full arrangements so that the South African players return home safe. We have a three-member medical team looking into their arrangements. We are taking adequate precautions,” medical committee chairman Pradip Dey told reporters at the city hotel on Rajarhat.

Maintaining social distancing, the team was received at the airport by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya, secretary Snehasish Ganguly and joint-secretary Debabrata Das.

“Everything is fine. Their rooms are all sanitised. Our liaison manager and medical team are also there in two rooms. They are all equipped with special masks and sanitisers. We have spoken to the players and they are fine,” Avishek said.

The visiting team is flying out to their respective destinations in South Africa on Tuesday morning via Dubai.

The first ODI in Dharamsala on Thursday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Later the BCCI called off the remainder of the series saying they would work out with Cricket South Africa to reschedule the ODI rubber.