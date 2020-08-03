Coronavirus | BCCI advises individuals over 60 to stay away from cricket training

MUMBAI

03 August 2020

Recommendation a part of 100-page SOP issued for resumption of domestic cricket activities

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has advised coaches and support staff members above 60 years of age to be discouraged from participating in training. The suggestion is included in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resumption of domestic cricket, which were shared with all the 38 affiliate units of the BCCI on Sunday.

The 100-page document, titled “Guidelines for resumption of cricket activities”, details procedures and protocols to be followed while resuming cricket activities by State associations and at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Individuals who are over the age of 60 years, viz. support staff, umpires, ground staff, and those individuals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, weakened immunity, etc. should be considered vulnerable and are believed to have a higher risk of severe Covid-19. All such individuals should be discouraged from participating in the camp activities until suitable guidelines are issued by the Government,” states the document, accessed by The Hindu.

This would put a question mark over some of the veteran coaches on the domestic circuit to participate in training camps. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on June 11 had informed State associations in a written communication that the SOPs would be issued “within two weeks”. The wait finally got over on Sunday.

Some of the important provisions of the guidelines include a consent form to be filled by every participant and shared with the BCCI, a webinar to be addressed by the BCCI’s Chief Medical Officer on the first day of the training camp and single occupancy for all the participants of the training camps.

Hygiene officer and protocols

At the NCA, which has been shut ever since the pandemic brought sports activities in India to a standstill in March, in addition to the medical officer, the guidelines also make it mandatory for appointing a hygiene officer (to be appointed by AGM, Cricket Operations), an infection control nurse and an infectious disease physician or a clinical microbiologist.

The guidelines have also detailed pre- and post-travel protocols for all the trainees. The document also advises against any physical contact during training, including high-fives, for all the cricketers.