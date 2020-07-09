Coronavirus | Asia Cup cricket tournament postponed until June 2021

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday postponed the Asia Cup tournament, scheduled for September this year, until June 2021 owing to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The decision further clears the way for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which the organisers are trying to hold from September to November.

“After careful consideration and evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Board of the ACC has decided to postpone the Asia Cup tournament that was scheduled for September 2020,” the Asian Cricket Council tweeted.

Pakistan was to originally host the Asia Cup this time but due to security reasons, the tournament was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka after the country’s board expressed its willingness to organise the same.