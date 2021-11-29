Cricket

Cooch Behar Trophy: Ganiga & Sourabh shine

Jash Ganiga.  

A. Badrinath (60, 145b, 8x4) and M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (101, 110b, 16x4, 1x6) enabled Tamil Nadu to finish at 300 for the loss of eight wickets against Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy Elite Group C four-day match here on Monday.

In an Elite Group E match at Vizianagaram, centuries by Jash Ganiga (114, 203b, 18x4, 1x6) and Sourabh Singh (103, 195b, 14x4, 4x6) (195b, 13x4, 4x6) helped Mumbai score 297 for four against Puducherry.

The scores (first day): TN 300/8 in 90 overs (B. Sachin 37, A. Badrinath 60, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 101, Aryan Pandey 3/46, Parush Mandal 3/45) vs MP.

At Vizianagaram: Mumbai 297/4 in 86 overs (Jash Ganiga 114, Sourabh Singh 103, Musheer Khan 51) vs Puducherry.


