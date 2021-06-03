Conway joins Test debut 200-club

Conway... double delight.

Becomes last man out after scoring exactly 200

New Zealand opener Devon Conway made exactly 200 on Test debut before he was the last man out in a first innings total of 378 on the second day of the series opener against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

The South Africa-born left-hander was in sight of becoming the very first batsman in the 144-year history of Test cricket to carry the bat in the first knock when he was run out, ending a stay of more than nine-and-a-half hours.

Nevertheless, it needed a review of a close call before it was confirmed that England captain Joe Root had taken the bails off in time.

Conway was only the seventh batsman to make a double hundred on Test debut.

Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson, like Conway making his Test debut, led England’s attack with four wickets for 75 runs in 28 overs.