Confusion mars India-Sri Lanka Tie

A day after India and Sri Lanka played out a thrilling tie in the first One-Day International of the three-match series, doubts have been raised over whether the match officials followed the rules.

According to the International Cricket Council’s ODI Playing Conditions, last amended in December 2023, a tied ODI has to be followed with a Super Over to determine the winner.

However, on Friday night at the R. Premadasa Stadium, when Arshdeep Singh’s dismissal resulted in both teams finishing level at 230, the players and officials walked off without playing the Super Over.

The relevant section that deals with tied games in the Playing Conditions is rule 16.3.1.1, which states: “If the teams’ scores are equal after both innings have been completed (if applicable under DLS –see clause 16.4), then a Super Over shall be played. If the Super Over is a tie, then unless exceptional circumstances arise (see paragraph 25 of Appendix G), subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner.

“Should it not be possible to play or to complete the Super Overs needed to determine a winner, the match shall be tied.”

It could not be ascertained whether the playing conditions have been amended for the ongoing three-match series or whether the match officials — match referee Ranjan Madugalle and on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Raveendra Wimalasiri — had a genuine oversight of the rulebook.

Interestingly, during last year’s Asia Cup, also played in Sri Lanka, the tournament rules were revised midway through the tourney to ensure that only the India vs Pakistan Super Four game had a reserve day.