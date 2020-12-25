Compensatory package if season is curtailed

MUMBAI

The domestic cricket fraternity will heave a sigh of relief after the BCCI’s AGM on Thursday agreed to work out a compensatory package should the domestic season end up being a curtailed one due to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the domestic season, which usually starts late in August, to be postponed and only the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy — the senior men’s T20 tournament — has been announced from January 10.

It has left women and age-group cricketers, plus those who are long-form specialists, in limbo since their financial equation would go for a toss. Even for men cricketers, the match fees from T20s are not good enough. Besides, thousands of other support staff — coaches, physiotherapists, trainers, umpires, match referees, scorers, video analysts and groundstaff — are in danger of being severely impacted financially.

The AGM in Ahmedabad unanimously decided to work out a “package” in case of a truncated season. “All these are the pillars of Indian cricket, so we will ensure they will be taken care of, either through State associations or directly by the Board,” said a member representative who attended the AGM.

But the AGM was also informed by the office-bearers that depending on the success of the men’s T20s, the BCCI will decide on organising the other tournaments.

“It could well be a case of multiple domestic tournaments clashing with the IPL this time around but no one will mind it as long as it’s safe,” said another member.