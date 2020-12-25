Compensatory package if season is curtailed

The domestic cricket fraternity will heave a sigh of relief after the BCCI’s AGM on Thursday agreed to work out a compensatory package should the domestic season end up being a curtailed one due to the pandemic.
The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the domestic season, which usually starts late in August, to be postponed and only the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy — the senior men’s T20 tournament — has been announced from January 10.
It has left women and age-group cricketers, plus those who are long-form specialists, in limbo since their financial equation would go for a toss. Even for men cricketers, the match fees from T20s are not good enough. Besides, thousands of other support staff — coaches, physiotherapists, trainers, umpires, match referees, scorers, video analysts and groundstaff — are in danger of being severely impacted financially.
The AGM in Ahmedabad unanimously decided to work out a “package” in case of a truncated season. “All these are the pillars of Indian cricket, so we will ensure they will be taken care of, either through State associations or directly by the Board,” said a member representative who attended the AGM.
But the AGM was also informed by the office-bearers that depending on the success of the men’s T20s, the BCCI will decide on organising the other tournaments.
“It could well be a case of multiple domestic tournaments clashing with the IPL this time around but no one will mind it as long as it’s safe,” said another member.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath