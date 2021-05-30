Compensation package to be delayed

Mumbai

30 May 2021 00:29 IST

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the delay in announcing details of a compensation package for all stakeholders of domestic cricket is not due to lack of will.

“It’s not that we don’t want to do it. The AGM had decided it in principle. There are several hurdles in its implementation, so now we need to get all the State associations involved.

The process will start very soon and we hope to come up with a formula that is satisfactory to all the players and officials,” Dhumal told The Hindu on Saturday.

Last December, the BCCI AGM had decided to form a committee to devise a package due to curtailed domestic season owing to the pandemic.

Since then, domestic cricketers and others involved — men and women, umpires, match referees, scorers and video analysts — have been virtually left in the lurch, with many struggling to make ends meet.