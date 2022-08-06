Commonwealth Games 2022 | India Women win toss, opt to bat against England in semifinal

Both sides fielded an unchanged playing XI from their last match.

Both sides fielded an unchanged playing XI from their last match.

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against England in the cricket semi-final match of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 6, 2022.

Both sides fielded an unchanged playing XI from their last match.

Teams

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

England: Nat Sciver (capt), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn. HS