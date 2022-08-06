Commonwealth Games 2022 | India Women win toss, opt to bat against England in semifinal
Both sides fielded an unchanged playing XI from their last match.
Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against England in the cricket semi-final match of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 6, 2022.
Both sides fielded an unchanged playing XI from their last match.
Teams
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.
England: Nat Sciver (capt), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn. HS
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.