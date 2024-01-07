Coming back was almost like a debut for me, says Ngidi

January 07, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CAPE TOWN

He was playing Test cricket after a year’s interval, but Lungi Ngidi looked lethal against India at Newlands. He has often tormented India.

Ngidi was Player-of-the-Match against India on his Test debut, claiming six for 39 in the second innings to set up South Africa’s victory at Centurion five years ago. That show opened the door to the IPL.

He was part of the Chennai Super Kings team that won the IPL 2018 and 2021; though he has moved to Delhi Capitals, he is still good friends with his former teammates from CSK. He is looking forward to returning to India for the new season of the IPL.

Ngidi took three wickets in an over in India’s first innings in the second Test, which finished well inside two days. But it wasn’t easy, Ngidi said in an interview to The Hindu.

“Coming back into the team and to bowl in a crucial Test, I felt nervous, and it was almost like a debut for me,” said the 27-year-old pacer.

“I was happy that I could deliver.”

The wicket at Newlands has attracted a lot of criticism: nobody, least of all the financially troubled Western Province Cricket Association, wanted a Test to last just a day and a half. “The wicket had a lot more bounce than I expected,” Ngidi said. “And there was sideways movement as well, making life difficult for the batters.”

He said he enjoyed his battles with the Indian batters over the years. “I know how hard it is to play Test cricket in India and I would like to make use of the home advantage when we play them here,” he said. “India has some fantastic batters and when they arrive at the wicket and their statistics are shown on the scoreboard, we know we have to get these batters out soon; if not it would be a very long day in the field. That makes me even more competitive.”

His competitive nature has also helped CSK at the IPL. “It was after my Test debut against India that I got to play at the IPL,” he recalled. “I was fortunate that I played for Chennai, which I grew up supporting. I had told my dad that I dreamt of playing for CSK, and we won the title in my very first IPL. It has been great playing alongside the likes of M.S. Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, M. Vijay and Shardul Thakur.”

Ngidi has high regard for Indian pacers. “Mohammed Siraj has impressed me a lot. He showed promise and then became better and better,” he said. “Umesh Yadav has been a favourite as well.”