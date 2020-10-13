Come back, game needs you — Shastri to AB

India coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday urged South African batsman A.B. de Villiers to come out of international retirement. The 36-year-old, who ended his international career two years ago, smashed six 6s in a 33-ball blitz in Sharjah on Monday that set up a big win for Royal Challengers Bangalore over the Knight Riders.
‘Super human’
Accolades poured in for the former Proteas captain, with RCB skipper Virat Kohli calling his teammate “super-human”. “What one saw last night was unreal,” Shastri wrote on Twitter.
In a direct plea to de Villiers, Shastri added: “The game in these trying times or otherwise needs you back in the international arena and out of retirement. The game will be better off.”
High strike rate
His IPL form — three half-centuries and a strike rate of over 185 in seven games — has added to talk of a comeback.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath