Colourful start to IPL-10

Started way back in 2007, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come a long way. The premier T20 matches saw many twists and turns and has now completed 10 years on April 5, 2017. The opening ceremony was once again a grand gala one with some star-sudded shows from actors. The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore followed suit. It was a rematch of last year’s finals. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the inaugural match.