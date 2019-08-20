CoA to bring out white paper on conflict of interest rules

A group of experienced India cricketers presented their views to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on the application of Conflict of Interest (CoI) rules at the BCCI headquarters here on Monday.

While former captain Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Rohan Gavaskar attended the meeting in person, former captain Sourav Ganguly joined in via videoconferencing.

Dravid recuses

While Rahul Dravid — whose alleged CoI led to the meeting — recused himself, V.V.S. Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar, were also embroiled in the CoI conundrum, were reported to be indisposed.

With CoA chairman Vinod Rai being unable to attend the meeting, former India women’s captain Diana Edulji and Lt. Col. (retd.) Ravindra Thodge interacted with the cricketers for almost two hours.

Referring to the meeting as a “vibrant discussion”, Edulji said the CoA would now prepare a white paper based on the discussion and forward it to amicus curiae P.S. Narasimha.

“A white paper will be prepared and we are trying our best to see what is best for cricket,” Edulji told reporters after the meeting.

“We don’t want to hamper anybody, but stay within the rules. And, as and when the Supreme Court decides, the amendments will be down the line for everybody.”

The Hindu understands that the cricketers sought relaxation in the CoI rules pertaining primarily to running coaching academies besides working for a State association on a coaching assignment or as commentator for matches in India.

Good discussion

“Suggestions were sought and we spoke about former players, current players and what is happening now. And it was a long and good discussion.

“The players explained the whole thing and the decision-makers have heard us,” said Irfan, Jammu & Kashmir player-cum-coach and also a commentator.

It will be interesting to see if the CoI issue, which has emerged as a thorn in the flesh of Indian cricket, can be amicably resolved in the near future.