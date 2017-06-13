CoA nixes BCCI’s manager choice

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has overturned the BCCI’s decision to appoint Milind Kanmadikar as manager of the Indian team for the short tour of the West Indies.

The panel told BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CEO Rahul Johri in no uncertain terms that the manager has to be a professional and that the practice of sending representatives of BCCI units must be stopped.

Kanmadikar, the son of former BCCI secretary Anant Kanmadikar, is the secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). The CoA made it clear to the BCCI that Kapil Malhotra, manager at the Champions Trophy, should continue in the West Indies, where India will play five ODIs and one Twenty20I from June 23 to July 9.

It’s understood that the BCCI will soon advertise for the post of a professional manager.

The CoA’s decision is certain to cause resentment among the 31 BCCI members. The Board has used the appointment as a vote-gaining exercise in the past.