CoA asks Kumble to continue as India coach

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Monday asked Anil Kumble to continue as coach of the Indian team for the forthcoming one-day series in the West Indies.

The offer, however, is subject to Kumble accepting the position, since he was required to apply afresh for the job and he has done so. His contract expires on June 30. India is scheduled to play five ODIs and a T20I in the West Indies (June 23 to July 9), following the ongoing Champions Trophy.

According to the CoA, it has conveyed the offer to Kumble. The CoA chairman Vinod Rai told The Hindu, “We would like Kumble to continue as coach for the West Indies tour. It depends on his acceptance.”

Kumble, in recent times, has been subjected to criticism on his alleged rift with skipper Virat Kohli. Both the individuals have maintained a dignified silence on the subject.

“I have not noticed any rift,” emphasised Rai, who was in England on a private visit and used the opportunity to interact with Kumble and Kohli.

Selective leaks in the media have painted a grim picture of the Indian dressing room with reports targeting Kumble.

Before the alleged rift surfaced in the media, Kumble had recommended increased payment to the support staff and the players apart from a 25% special hike for Kohli because he performs extra duties as captain.

Observers believe in the possibility of Kumble opting out of the short-term offer. Being asked to send in a fresh application for the coach’s job, on a technicality, has left Kumble disappointed.

Should Kumble decide to take a break from the West Indies, a senior Board official observed that assistant coach Sanjay Bangar may be asked to take over the responsibility.