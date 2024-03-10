March 10, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka made a strong start to its Col. C.K. Nayudu (U-23) Trophy final against Uttar Pradesh, raking up 325 runs for the loss of five wickets on day one at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Middle-order bat Yashovardhan Parantap (84 batting, 111b, 12x4) was the star as he combined for an unbroken 131-run stand for the sixth wicket with Kruthik Krishna (58 batting, 103b, 5x4) after the home side was reduced to 194 for five.

Earlier, after choosing to bat, openers MacNeil H. Noronha (68, 135b, 5x4, 2x6) and Prakar Chaturvedi (33, 69b, 4x4) put on 68 runs before Noronha and K.V. Aneesh (43, 76b, 3x4) added 73.

But a middle-order collapse saw Karnataka lose three wickets for 21 runs, including that of captain R. Smaran, pegging the host back. Parantap and Kruthik, however, ensured that their side would begin day two on top.

The scores: Karnataka 325 for five in 90 overs (MacNeil H. Noronha 68, Prakar Chaturvedi 33, K.V. Aneesh 43, Yashovardhan Parantap 84 batting, Kruthik Krishna 58 batting) vs. Uttar Pradesh.

