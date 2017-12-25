Christmas spirit

“I was delighted to be playing for India on Christmas eve,” said Washington Sundar even as he dedicated his Twenty20 International debut to the late P.D. Washington, an army-man who gave much-needed financial and emotional support to his father M. Sundar.
Washington added, “We are Hindus but have a Christmas tree with stars in our house during this time every year as a mark of respect to a man who had helped my father so much.”
In fact, so grateful was Sundar to the person who nursed him through his cricketing career that he named his son Washington.
“And every year, we remember him and celebrate his spirit during Christmas,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor