Cricket

Christmas spirit

“I was delighted to be playing for India on Christmas eve,” said Washington Sundar even as he dedicated his Twenty20 International debut to the late P.D. Washington, an army-man who gave much-needed financial and emotional support to his father M. Sundar.

Washington added, “We are Hindus but have a Christmas tree with stars in our house during this time every year as a mark of respect to a man who had helped my father so much.”

In fact, so grateful was Sundar to the person who nursed him through his cricketing career that he named his son Washington.

“And every year, we remember him and celebrate his spirit during Christmas,” he said.

