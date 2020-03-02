RAJKOT

02 March 2020 22:19 IST

Chintan Gaja, the one-man army, helped Gujarat make a stunning comeback with his all-round effort. “We (Bhatt and I) were positive in our approach. Our aim was to get as close as possible to the target (Saurashtra’s total),” revealed Gaja. “With the ball, the plan was simple: to bowl around the fourth stump as we were getting help from there.”

After stumps, Gaja and Jaydev Unadkat were called for a hearing by match referee Sanjai Verma for their verbal outbursts on the field.

