Chibhabha to lead Zimbabwe

All-rounder Chamu Chibhabha will lead Zimbabwe in its upcoming limited-over series against Pakistan starting with the first One-Day International at Rawalpindi on October 30.

The series comprises three ODIs and three T20s.

The squad:

Chamu Chibhabha (capt.), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, and Sean Williams.

