Cheteshwar Pujara to play for Gloucestershire

I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season, he said

Cheteshwar Pujara was on Wednesday signed up by Gloucestershire for the first six matches of the English County Championship and his stint will be from April 12 to May 22.

“I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season.

“The club has a rich cricketing history, and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success,” Pujara said in a press release issued by the club.

He will bring his experience to a side which will be playing in Division One of the County Championship for the first time in over a decade.

