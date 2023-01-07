ADVERTISEMENT

Chetan Sharma retained as chairman of selectors

January 07, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The other selectors are S. Sharath, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Shiv Sunder Das.

PTI

File photo of Chetan Sharma.

Chetan Sharma was on January 7, 2023 reappointed as the chairman of the senior selection committee, exactly two months after his entire panel was disbanded by the BCCI for the Indian team's semifinal exit in the T20 World Cup.

Chetan's new team, though, would have entirely new faces with junior chairman of selectors S Sharath of South Zone being promoted. The others in the panel are former seamer Subroto Banerjee from East Zone, Salil Ankola from West Zone and Test opener Shiv Sunder Das from the Central zone.

Das qualified from central for being a former Vidarbha player after he finished playing for Odisha.

His colleague, Harvinder Singh, also reapplied but wasn't considered after interview as he was believed to be not up to the mark.

"The board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the committee has recommended the following candidates for the senior men's national selection committee," he added.

