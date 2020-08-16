Chetan Chauhan | Gutsy Test opener, who scripted memorable tales with partner Sunil Gavaskar

Was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and kidney failure made it worse

Gutsy Test opener Chetan Chauhan, who scripted many memorable cricketing tales with his illustrious partner Sunil Gavaskar, breathed his last at Gurugram on Sunday.

Chauhan was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month in Lucknow and was transferred to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. His condition took a turn for the worse following kidney failure and was on life support since Saturday morning. He was 73.

Trusted partner

Known for his gentle ways, Chauhan remained Gavaskar’s most trusted partner and the two formed one of India’s most durable opening pairs.

For long a man with most Test runs without a century, Chauhan came close to scoring centuries, he so richly deserved, on several occasions.

He had seven 80-plus scores with 97 as his highest. Privately, he regretted the missed opportunities, including twice on 93, but the smile would return when one mentioned his treatment of Dennis Lillie on the 1981 Tour of Australia. By this time, the helmets with optional visors, were used by a growing number of cricketers, Chauhan, like Madan Lal, gained the most from the use of helmets and duly added years to the international career.

In his own words, talking about the infamous walkout of Gavaskar during the Melbourne Test, Chauhan once said, “Sunny wanted me to walk out with him (after he angrily questioned the leg-before decision), realised if we both crossed the boundary line, it would amount to forfeiture of the game. Soon our manager made me stay on the ground.

Closest to a ton

“The situation was saved and, of course, we went on to win that Test after Vishy (G.R. Viswanath) scored a memorable 114.”

“It was in the Adelaide Test that I told myself that I was going to play my shots. I remember, Lillee was in the middle of a fiery spell. I decided to free my arms and hit him for four boundaries in a row past point. Each time the ball crossed the boundary, Lillee looked at me and said things that I did not understand. But that innings ended at 97, the closest I was destined to get to the century.

“But never mind, God has been very kind!”